BRYAN — A Williams County grand jury here has returned indictments against 19 persons.

Indicted were:

• Angela Lambert, 40, Bryan, for aggravated trafficking in drugs (methamphetamine), a second-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a third-degree felony.

• Steven Osborne, 19, Bryan, for burglary, a second-degree felony. He allegedly trespassed in an occupied structure at 416 N. Walnut St. in Bryan on June 16.

• Michael Barnes, 26, Montpelier, for failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. The charges allege that on May 23 he failed to stop his vehicle for a police officer after having received a visible signal to do so, causing a substantial risk of serious physical harm to persons or property. He also allegedly possessed methamphetamine.

• Bryan Dunn, 27, Camden, Mich., for failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. The charge alleges that on May 19 he failed to stop his vehicle for a police officer after having received a visible signal to do so, causing a substantial risk of serious physical harm to persons or property.

• Justin Day-Hemenway, 41, Montpelier, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a third-degree felony.

• Thomas Brown, 49, Braidwood, Ill., for improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; and OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor.

• Brandon Chapman, 31, Bryan, for receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony.

• Bill Farley III, 28, Pioneer, for domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated menacing, a first-degree misdemeanor.

• Heath Karnes, 50, Montpelier, for aggravated trafficking in drugs (fentanyl), a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.

• Matthew Brown, 32, St. Clairsville, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.

• Bradon Cousino, 26, Montpelier, for two counts of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine and oxycodone), each a fifth-degree felony

• Kenneth Farley, 43, Montpelier, for receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony.

• Thomas Floyd, 27, Toledo, for assault, a fifth-degree felony. He allegedly assaulted another person at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio on March 12.

• Mark Humphrey, 51, Toledo, for aggravated possession of drugs (suboxone), a fifth-degree felony.

• Shaelyn Mock, 40, Bryan, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.

• Anthony Nunez, 24, Toledo, for vandalism, a fifth-degree felony. He allegedly damaged a sprinkler head in a cell at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio on April 26.

• Logan Pape, 27, Montpelier, for aggravated possession of drugs (fentanyl), a fifth-degree felony.

• Shannon Sutton, 42, Marion, Ind., for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.

• Daniel Waltz, 30, Montpelier, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.

