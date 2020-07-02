BRYAN — A Williams County grand jury here has returned indictments against 19 persons.
Indicted were:
• Angela Lambert, 40, Bryan, for aggravated trafficking in drugs (methamphetamine), a second-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a third-degree felony.
• Steven Osborne, 19, Bryan, for burglary, a second-degree felony. He allegedly trespassed in an occupied structure at 416 N. Walnut St. in Bryan on June 16.
• Michael Barnes, 26, Montpelier, for failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. The charges allege that on May 23 he failed to stop his vehicle for a police officer after having received a visible signal to do so, causing a substantial risk of serious physical harm to persons or property. He also allegedly possessed methamphetamine.
• Bryan Dunn, 27, Camden, Mich., for failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. The charge alleges that on May 19 he failed to stop his vehicle for a police officer after having received a visible signal to do so, causing a substantial risk of serious physical harm to persons or property.
• Justin Day-Hemenway, 41, Montpelier, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a third-degree felony.
• Thomas Brown, 49, Braidwood, Ill., for improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; and OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor.
• Brandon Chapman, 31, Bryan, for receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony.
• Bill Farley III, 28, Pioneer, for domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated menacing, a first-degree misdemeanor.
• Heath Karnes, 50, Montpelier, for aggravated trafficking in drugs (fentanyl), a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
• Matthew Brown, 32, St. Clairsville, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
• Bradon Cousino, 26, Montpelier, for two counts of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine and oxycodone), each a fifth-degree felony
• Kenneth Farley, 43, Montpelier, for receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony.
• Thomas Floyd, 27, Toledo, for assault, a fifth-degree felony. He allegedly assaulted another person at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio on March 12.
• Mark Humphrey, 51, Toledo, for aggravated possession of drugs (suboxone), a fifth-degree felony.
• Shaelyn Mock, 40, Bryan, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
• Anthony Nunez, 24, Toledo, for vandalism, a fifth-degree felony. He allegedly damaged a sprinkler head in a cell at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio on April 26.
• Logan Pape, 27, Montpelier, for aggravated possession of drugs (fentanyl), a fifth-degree felony.
• Shannon Sutton, 42, Marion, Ind., for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
• Daniel Waltz, 30, Montpelier, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.