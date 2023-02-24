BRYAN — A recent Williams County grand jury has returned a number of indictments, according to Prosecutor Katie Zartman's office.
Among those indicted were:
• Jeffery Amos, 20, Bryan, for burglary, a second-degree felony; and theft, a first-degree misdemeanor. He allegedly trespassed in an occupied apartment on Bryan's North Myers Street on Jan. 25 and stole a cell phone.
• Michael Cavanaugh, 36, Bryan, for felonious assault with a firearm specification, a second-degree felony; abduction, a third-degree felony; three counts of endangering children, each a first-degree misdemeanor; and two counts of domestic violence, each a first-degree misdemeanor. The charges allege that he pointed a firearm at a female during a domestic incident on Jan. 1 and restrained her liberty. He also allegedly caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a juvenile boy while creating a risk to the safety of at least two juveniles.
• Joshua Engel, 42, Bryan, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and domestic violence, a third-degree felony. The charges allege that on Jan. 31 he caused serious physical harm to another person, having been convicted of domestic violence previously.
• Noah Frisby, 22, homeless, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony; endangering children, a second-degree felony; domestic violence, a third-degree felony; and three counts of intimidation, each a third-degree felony. The charges allege that on Jan. 15 he caused serious physical harm to a 17-year-old female, having been convicted of domestic violence previously and also made threatening phone calls to the victim from the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO).
• Gabriel Gambler, 44, Montpelier, for two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs (fentanyl and methamphetamine), second- and third-degree felonies; two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, second- and third-degree felonies (fentanyl and methamphetamine); assault, a fourth-degree felony; possession of heroin, a fourth-degree felony; trafficking in heroin, a fourth-degree felony; possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony; trafficking in cocaine, a fifth-degree felony; and obstructing official business, a fifth-degree felony. In addition to the drug offenses, he allegedly caused physical harm to a Montpelier police officer on Jan. 18 and impeded him from performing his duties.
• Steven Meadows, 40, Bryan, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a second-degree felony; tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; and illegal conveyance of a drug of abuse onto the grounds of a detention facility, a third-degree felony. In addition to the drug possession allegation, he allegedly attempted to convey methamphetamine into CCNO on Feb. 10 and smashed a mobile phone considered evidence on Feb. 11.
• Richard Goebel, 52, Stryker, for trespass in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony; and public indecency, a fourth-degree misdemeanor. He allegedly trespassed in a habitation on Bryan's East Mulberry Street on Feb. 13 and engaged in sexual activity in public view.
• Amanda Recollet, 42, Stryker, for two counts of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), each a fifth-degree felony.
