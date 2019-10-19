BRYAN — A Williams County grand jury here has returned indictments against 15 persons.
Indicted were:
• David Lawrence, 26, Edon, for four counts of rape, each a first-degree felony. The charges allege that between May 1, 2017-July 1, 2017, he had forced sexual conduct with a 14-year-old girl.
• Steven Walker, 51, Montpelier, for two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, second- and fifth-degree felonies; and having weapons while under disability. He allegedly possessed methamphetamine and hydrocodone, as well as a handgun, which he is prohibited from possessing due to a prior felony conviction, on Sept. 26.
• Dustin Carroll, 35, Montpelier, for tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony. The charge alleges that on Oct. 16 he attempted to mislead a public official during an investigation.
• Gabriel Gambler, 41, Montpelier, for failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; and driving under suspension, a first-degree misdemeanor. The indictment alleges that on Oct. 2 he eluded a police officer after having been ordered to stop, and operated a vehicle while under an operator’s license suspension.
• Craig Mosler Jr., 23, Edgerton, for failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; and driving under suspension, a first-degree misdemeanor. He allegedly eluded a police officer on Sept. 30 after having been signaled to stop, and operated a vehicle while under an operator’s license suspension.
• Demetrius Slaughter II, 30, Toledo, for harassment with a bodily substance, a third-degree felony. He allegedly caused, or attempted to cause, contact to a corrections center officer with a bodily substance, being a known carrier of an illness.
• Meranda Ayers, 20, Marshall, Mich., for domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. The charge alleges that on Oct. 10 he caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member, having had a prior domestic violence conviction.
• Tyler Bowen, 52, Montpelier, for domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. He allegedly caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member on Sept. 30, having had a prior domestic violence conviction.
• D’Angelo Foreman, 24, Toledo, for domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. He allegedly caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member on Oct. 15, having had a prior domestic violence conviction.
• David Herman, 51, Bryan, for two counts of domestic violence, each a fourth-degree felony; and resisting arrest, a second-degree misdemeanor. The first two charges allege that on Oct. 13 he caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to two family or household members, having had a prior domestic violence conviction. The resisting arrest charge alleges that on Oct. 13 he interfered with the arrest of himself.
• Harley Palenske, 24, 751 Kentner St., Defiance, for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. He allegedly failed to appear for a hearing in Williams County Common Pleas Court on Oct. 10 after having been released.
• Jennipher Fisher, 42, Montpelier, for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. She allegedly failed to appear for a hearing in Williams County Common Pleas Court on Sept. 3 after having been released.
• Logan Lirot, 30, Montpelier, for receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony; two counts of assault, each a fourth-degree felony; OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor; and failure to stop after an accident, a first-degree misdemeanor. The charges allege that on Sept. 6 he possessed a stolen pickup, failed to stop for a vehicle crash he was involved in, operated a vehicle while under the influence, and assaulted a peace officer and emergency medical service employee.
• Charles Pettifurd, 36, Montpelier, for theft and vandalism, each a fifth-degree felony. The indictment alleges that from Sept. 16-Oct. 5 he stole property from Bryan’s Walmart store and caused harm to the store on Oct. 4.
• Zachery Whitten, 30, Morenci, Mich., for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. He allegedly failed to appear for a hearing in Williams County Common Pleas Court on Sept. 3 after having been released.
