Williams grand jury
A Williams County grand jury has returned indictments here against nine persons, including an Archbold man charged with multiple counts of rape.
Elias Rush, 19, Archbold, is charged with seven counts of rape, each a first-degree felony.
The charges alleged that on Jan. 9 he engaged in sexual conduct with two girls, aged 14 and 15, by force or threat of force.
Also indicted were:
• Bonnie Kimpling, 51, Chicago, for aggravated theft, a third-degree felony; and possession of criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony. He allegedly stole funds from the P.A.T.H. School for Autism Inc. in Bryan from January 2012 until December 2017.
• Leslie Tietje, 40, Napoleon, on three counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, each a third-degree felony. The charges allege that he engaged in sexual conduct with a 15-year-old boy on three occasions on Feb. 10. Tietje had once been a volunteer police auxiliary officer in Napoleon, resigning last year, according to one media report.
• Donovan Cool, 26, Morenci, Mich., for burglary, a third-degree felony. He allegedly broke into an occupied structure in Pioneer on Feb. 14.
• Narissa Fackler, 28, address unavailable, for two counts of assault, each a fourth-degree felony. She allegedly caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a Bryan police officer and an EMS worker during an incident on April 4.
• Jerad Carroll, 24, Bryan, for domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony; and intimidation, a first-degree misdemeanor.
• Jermaine Livingston, 19, Holgate, for grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony.
• Shirley Lanum, 72, Bryan, for prohibitions concerning companion animals, a fifth-degree felony.
• Natalia Vogelsong, 34, Bryan, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.