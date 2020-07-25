BRYAN — A Williams County grand jury here has returned indictments against 18 persons.

Indicted were:

• Dylan Brown, 27, Bryan; and Richard Brown III, 30, Montpelier, each for felonious assault, a second-degree felony. They allegedly caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a pregnant woman on May 8.

• Brandon Barrett, 34, address unknown, for failure to provide notice of change of address, a third-degree felony. The charge alleges that he failed to provide written notice of his change of address as a requirement of his sexual offender status.

• Denzel Jordan, 23, Blue Island, Ill., for failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. He allegedly attempted to elude police in a vehicle after having been given an order to stop on July 3.

• John Miller, 42, Bryan, and Maggi Miller, 34, Bryan, each for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a third-degree felony.

• George Tule, 60, Bryan, for domestic violence, a third-degree felony. The charge alleges that on June 21 he caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member, having been convicted of misdemeanor domestic violence.

• Jerad Carroll, 24, Bryan, for two counts of domestic violence, each a fourth-degree felony; and two counts of aggravated possession of drugs (psilocyn and amphetamine), a fifth-degree felony. He allegedly caused harm to two household members after having been convicted of a misdemeanor domestic violence charge on June 22.

• Joseph Graser, 34, West Unity, for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. He allegedly failed to appear for a hearing in Williams County Common Pleas Court on July 20 after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.

• Denise Norrick, 57, Montpelier, for grand theft, a fourth-degree felony. She allegedly stole $10,096 from Montpelier Main Stop on March 2.

• Craig Scheuer, 32, 844 N. Clinton St., Defiance, for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. He allegedly failed to appear for a hearing in Williams County Common Pleas Court on June 29 after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.

• Rustin Lanius, 36, Montpelier, for theft and escape, each a fifth-degree felony. He allegedly stole an electronic monitoring unit from the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio. He also left detention while serving a sentence for a domestic violence conviction in Bryan Municipal Court.

• Barryn McDonnell, 22, Rolla, Mo., for vandalism, a fifth-degree felony. The charge alleges that he damaged a sprinkler head at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio on May 2.

• Wade Michalski, 27, Montpelier, for aggravated possession of drugs (fentanyl), a fifth-degree felony.

• James North, 72, Bellevue, Mich., for illegal conveyance of a deadly weapon into a courthouse, a fifth-degree felony. He allegedly carried two knives into the Williams County Courthouse on July 6.

• Kenneth Richards, 22, Montpelier, for two counts of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine and fentanyl), each a fifth-degree felony.

• Andrew Seeley, 20, Montpelier, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.

• Lamont Summers, 19, Toledo, for vandalism, a fifth-degree felony. He allegedly damaged a sprinkler head at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio on May 6.

