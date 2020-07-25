BRYAN — A Williams County grand jury here has returned indictments against 18 persons.
Indicted were:
• Dylan Brown, 27, Bryan; and Richard Brown III, 30, Montpelier, each for felonious assault, a second-degree felony. They allegedly caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a pregnant woman on May 8.
• Brandon Barrett, 34, address unknown, for failure to provide notice of change of address, a third-degree felony. The charge alleges that he failed to provide written notice of his change of address as a requirement of his sexual offender status.
• Denzel Jordan, 23, Blue Island, Ill., for failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. He allegedly attempted to elude police in a vehicle after having been given an order to stop on July 3.
• John Miller, 42, Bryan, and Maggi Miller, 34, Bryan, each for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a third-degree felony.
• George Tule, 60, Bryan, for domestic violence, a third-degree felony. The charge alleges that on June 21 he caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member, having been convicted of misdemeanor domestic violence.
• Jerad Carroll, 24, Bryan, for two counts of domestic violence, each a fourth-degree felony; and two counts of aggravated possession of drugs (psilocyn and amphetamine), a fifth-degree felony. He allegedly caused harm to two household members after having been convicted of a misdemeanor domestic violence charge on June 22.
• Joseph Graser, 34, West Unity, for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. He allegedly failed to appear for a hearing in Williams County Common Pleas Court on July 20 after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.
• Denise Norrick, 57, Montpelier, for grand theft, a fourth-degree felony. She allegedly stole $10,096 from Montpelier Main Stop on March 2.
• Craig Scheuer, 32, 844 N. Clinton St., Defiance, for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. He allegedly failed to appear for a hearing in Williams County Common Pleas Court on June 29 after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.
• Rustin Lanius, 36, Montpelier, for theft and escape, each a fifth-degree felony. He allegedly stole an electronic monitoring unit from the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio. He also left detention while serving a sentence for a domestic violence conviction in Bryan Municipal Court.
• Barryn McDonnell, 22, Rolla, Mo., for vandalism, a fifth-degree felony. The charge alleges that he damaged a sprinkler head at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio on May 2.
• Wade Michalski, 27, Montpelier, for aggravated possession of drugs (fentanyl), a fifth-degree felony.
• James North, 72, Bellevue, Mich., for illegal conveyance of a deadly weapon into a courthouse, a fifth-degree felony. He allegedly carried two knives into the Williams County Courthouse on July 6.
• Kenneth Richards, 22, Montpelier, for two counts of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine and fentanyl), each a fifth-degree felony.
• Andrew Seeley, 20, Montpelier, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
• Lamont Summers, 19, Toledo, for vandalism, a fifth-degree felony. He allegedly damaged a sprinkler head at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio on May 6.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.