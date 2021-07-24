BRYAN — A Williams County grand jury has returned indictments against seven persons, according to Prosecutor Katie Zartman’s office.
Indicted were:
• Jonathon Gill, 47, Pioneer, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a third-degree felony.
• Tiffany Fivecoate, 37, Bryan, for two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs (fentanyl and methamphetamine), each a fourth-degree felony; and two counts of aggravated possession of drugs (fentanyl and methamphetamine), each a fifth-degree felony.
• Timothy Hanna, 36, Ney, for two counts of assault, each a fourth-degree felony; breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony; theft, a first-degree misdemeanor; and attempted breaking and entering, a first-degree misdemeanor. The charges allege that he assaulted two Bryan police officers on July 4, trespassed in an unoccupied building in the 200 block of Bryan’s West High Street on July 12 and stole property and attempted to trespass in an unoccupied structure at the same location in Bryan on July 14.
• Jesse Powell, 30, Fort Wayne, Ind., for two counts of receiving stolen property, each a fourth-degree felony. He allegedly knowingly possessed a stolen trailer and miscellaneous tools on June 24.
• Crystal Schuman, 41, Montpelier, for aggravated trafficking in drugs (fentanyl), a fourth-degree felony; possession of criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony; and two counts of aggravated possession of drugs (fentanyl and methamphetamine), each a fifth-degree felony.
• Theodore McDaniel II, 41, Bryan, for aggravated possession of drugs (fentanyl), a fifth-degree felony.
• Carolee Reilly, 40, Sturgis, Mich., for passing bad checks, a fifth-degree felony. He allegedly passed a check for $2,000, know it would be dishonored.
