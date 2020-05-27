BRYAN — A Williams County grand jury here has returned indictments against 23 persons.
Indicted were:
• Warren Edwards 34, Bryan, for burglary, a second-degree felony. He allegedly trespassed in an occupied home on Bryan's Lawndale Drive on July 23, 2019.
• Celestal Delorey, 40, Hicksville, for illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility, a third-degree felony. The charge alleges that on Feb. 11 she brought methamphetamine into the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio.
• Emma Dennis, 52, Bryan, for complicity to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony (hydrocodone); and two counts of aggravated possession of drugs (hydrocone and methamphetamine), third- and fifth-degree felonies.
• David Fitzgerald Jr., 42, Montpelier, for three counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, third- and fourth-degree felonies (hydrocodone and methamphetamine).
• Michael Pryslak, 21, Muncie, Ind., for identity fraud, a third-degree felony. He allegedly stole the identity of an elderly person from Nov. 7-Dec. 12 to obtain property or services valued at $3,104.
• Cory Bartley, 31, Indianapolis, for grand theft, a fourth-degree felony.
• Anthony Bickham, 34, Bryan, for improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony.
• Darci Brewer, 38, Anderson, Ind., for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony.
• Keith Carlin, 22, Edgerton, for two counts of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, each a fourth-degree felony.
• Colin Dallas, 26, West Unity, for two counts of trespassing in a habitation, each a fourth-degree felony.
• Matthew Davis, 30, Elwood, Ind., for grand theft, a fourth-degree felony.
• Jesse Goble, 19, Elwood, Ind., for grand theft, a fourth-degree felony.
• Jason Johnson, 44, Bryan, for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony.
• Garrison Moses, 21, Bryan, for trespassing in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony; two counts of theft from a person in a protected class, each a fifth-degree felony; and two counts of vandalism, each a fifth-degree felony.
• Jessica Lenz, age and address unavailable, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
• Mark Maxson, 43, Pioneer, for domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony.
• Matthew McClaine, 19, Montpelier, for unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a fourth-degree felony.
• Mandy Oberlin, 41, Bryan, for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony.
• John Parsons Jr., 38, Bryan, for domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony.
• Tiffany Hernandez, 29, Bryan, for three counts of endangering children, each a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
• Brandon John, 31, West Unity, for two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, each a fifth-degree felony.
• Seth Patterson, 26, Butler, Ind., for improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fifth-degree felony; and OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor.
• James Yunker, 44, Montpelier, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
