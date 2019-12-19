BRYAN — A Williams County grand jury has returned indictments against 23 persons, including one person for rape and three other charges.
Hugh Whitehead, 66, Bryan, is charged with rape, a first-degree felony; felonious assault, a second-degree felony; abduction, a third-degree felony; and domestic violence, fourth-degree felony.
The charges allege that on Dec. 6 he engaged in forced sexual conduct with an adult female, caused serious physical harm “to another or to another’s unborn,” restrained the liberty of a person and caused a family or household member to believe he would cause physical harm.
Also indicted were:
• Anthony Twigg, 27, Swanton, for illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility, a third-degree felony; and possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
• Alan Deetz, 32, Bryan, for failure to notify change of address, a third-degree felony. He allegedly failed to notify authorities of a change of address as required by his sexual offender registration.
• Chad Mesloh, 23, Montpelier, for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. He failed to appear for a hearing in Williams County Common Pleas Court after having been released.
• Preston Downs, 23, Edgerton, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
• Santisouk Champada, 31, Montpelier, aggravated possession of drugs (fentanyl) and possession of heroin, each a fifth-degree felony.
• Candy Thornton, 50, Bryan, for two counts of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), each a fifth-degree felony.
• Dylan Jordan, 24, Bryan, for aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony; aggravated possession of drugs, second- and fifth-degree felonies; and having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony. In addition to allegedly possessing and selling methamphetamine, he allegedly possessed a firearm which is prohibited due to the defendant being “drug dependent, in danger of drug dependence or a chronic alcoholic.” The second-degree felonies also include firearm specifications.
• Anthony Arquette, 37, Bryan, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
• Darci Brewer, 37, Anderson, Ind., for two counts of theft and two counts of forgery, each a fifth-degree felony. She allegedly unlawfully obtained control over property of services belonging to another person and forged two checks.
• Meagan Bunce, 33, Archbold, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
• Travis Crager, 40, Fremont, Ind., for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
• Brian Graziani, 47, Bryan, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
• Tyler Drinnon, 20, Bryan, for theft, a fifth-degree felony. He allegedly exerted control over property or services valued at $1,193.07 without the owner’s consent.
• Nicholas Finney, 27, West Unity, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
• Nykki Haskell, 25, West Unity, for theft, a fifth-degree felony. He allegedly obtained control over property or services totaling $4,261.15 without the owner’s consent.
• Anthony Martin, 28, Camden, Mich., for three counts of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine, morphine and fentanyl), each a fifth-degree felony.
• Joshua Metz, 44, Ney, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
• Jeremy Myers, 43, Kunkle, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
• Tammy Myers, 50, Kunkle; for aggravated possession of drugs (fentanyl), a fifth-degree felony.
• Bandon Pope, 29, Osseo, Mich., for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
• Joshua Ruffer, 30, Bryan, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
• Dwight Shaffer, 44, Bryan, for theft, aggravated possession of drugs and breaking and entering, each a fifth-degree felony. The charges allege that he stole a license plate, possessed methamphetamine and trespassed with the intent to commit a felony.
