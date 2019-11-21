BRYAN — A recent Williams County grand jury here has indicted 19 persons.
Indicted were:
• Kaylee Landwehr, 31, Camden, Mich., for failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony.
• Brandon Sprow, 30, Bryan, for tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; and possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
• Joshua Burgess, 27, West Unity, for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony.
• Sharvelle Burns, 26, Toledo, for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony.
• Samson Cole, 32, Edon, for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony.
• Alize DeGraw, 18, Angola, Ind., for receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony.
• Kayla Fischer, 23, Montpelier, for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony.
• Dakota Williams, 21, Edgerton, for improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony.
• Ryan Bagley, 45, Bryan, for violating a protection order, a fifth-degree felony.
• William Bible Jr., 47, Montpelier, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
• Alan Deetz, 32, Bryan, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
• Warren Edwards, 34, Bryan, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
• Nicole Farley, 28, Bryan, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
• Shannon Fisher, 47, Bryan, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
• Mark Jacobs, 44, Edon, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
• Dakoda Koch, 24, Bryan, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
• William Mohr, 41, Alvordton, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
• Clinton Oberlin, 37, Bryan, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
• Allen Williams, 41, Bryan, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
