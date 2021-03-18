BRYAN — A Williams County grand jury here has returned indictments against 28 persons, including two men charged with separate rape offenses, according to Prosecutor Katie Zartman’s office.
Two others also were indicted by the same grand jury on 85 theft-related charges (see related story Page A1).
Jacob Lambert, 19, Montpelier, was indicted for rape, a first-degree felony; gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony; and unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, a fourth-degree felony.
He allegedly engaged in sexual conduct and sexual contact with an 11 year-old girl in August.
In a separate case, Keegan Mormino, 18, West Unity, was indicted on charges of rape, a first-degree felony; and gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony.
The charges allege that he had sexual conduct and sexual contact with a 12-year-old girl on Nov. 24 and Dec. 1.
Also indicted were:
• Mary Bates-Robinson, 43, Montpelier, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony. She allegedly stabbed her boyfriend in the shoulder with a knife on March 6.
• Jason Dennis, 36, Bryan, for four counts of aggravated possession of drugs, second- and fifth-degree felonies; aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony; two counts of having weapons while under disability, each a third-degree felony; and receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony. In addition to allegedly possessing methamphetamine and psilocin, Dennis is charged with possessing a stolen firearm on Feb. 18. He is prohibited from possessing firearms because he is considered “drug dependent.”
• Matthew Goebel, 36, Edgerton, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a second-degree felony; and aggravated trafficking in drugs (methamphetamine), a second-degree felony.
• Cody Livensparger, 29, West Unity, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a second-degree felony; aggravated trafficking in drugs (methamphetamine), a second-degree felony; tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; and having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony. In addition to the drug allegations, he allegedly altered or destroyed evidence in an investigation on Feb. 27 and possessed a handgun, which he is prohibited from doing due to a previous felony conviction.
• Joshua Futch, 31, Bryan, for having weapons while under disability, third-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He allegedly possessed on Feb. 21 methamphetamine and a weapon, which is prohibited because he is considered “drug dependent,” according to the indictment.
• Noah Frisby, 19, Bryan, for domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. He allegedly caused physical harm to a family or household member on Feb. 18, having been convicted previously of domestic violence.
• Sarah Jackson, 40, Bryan, for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. She allegedly failed to appear for a hearing in Williams County Common Pleas Court on March 3 after having been released on bond.
• Michael Lukey, 35, Montpelier, for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. He allegedly failed to appear for a hearing in Williams County Common Pleas Court on March 1 after having been released on bond.
• De’Angelo Mathis, 24, Toledo, for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. He allegedly failed to appear for a hearing in Williams County Common Pleas Court on March 8 after having been released on bond.
• Bradon Cousino, 26, Montpelier, for grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; and breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony.
• Natoshia Miller, 35, Bryan, for grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; and breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony. The charges allege that on May 13, 2020 she stole a motor vehicle and trespassed on the land of another person to commit a felony.
• Jessica Ayala, 19, Woodbridge, Va., for two counts of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine and dextroamphetamine), each a fifth-degree felony.
• Laura Barnette, 44, address unavailable, for two counts of aggravated possession of drugs (fentanyl and methamphetamine), each a fifth-degree felony.
• Jackie Beavers, 45, Montpelier, for two counts of aggravated possession of drugs (heroin and fentanyl), each a fifth-degree felony.
• Melissa Bieder, 39, Woodbridge, Va., for two counts of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine and dextroamphetamine), each a fifth-degree felony; and permitting drug abuse, a first-degree misdemeanor.
• Derrick Carroll, 35, Montpelier, for three counts of aggravated possession of drugs (heroin, fentanyl and methamphetamine), each a fifth-degree felony.
• Anthony Greenwalt, 31, Bryan, for aggravated possession of drugs (LSD), a fifth-degree felony.
• J. Tucker Harman, 31, Bryan, for abusing harmful intoxicants, a fifth-degree felony. He allegedly inhaled electronics duster material, having had a prior drug-related conviction.
• Zachary Heckman, 28, Edon, for breaking and entering, and theft, each a fifth-degree felony. The charges alleged that on Jan. 6 he trespassed in an occupied structure on County Road M.50 near Edon and stole property valued at $2,692.
• Jared Hummel, 29, Bowling Green, for abusing harmful intoxicants, a fifth-degree felony. He allegedly inhaled electronics duster material, having had a prior drug-related conviction.
• Chrystal Osburn, 36, Stryker, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
• Cheryl Shaffer, 52, Bryan, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
• Tonya Suffel, 50, Bryan, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
• Garrett Wagoner, 27, Pioneer, for two counts of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine and heroin), each a fifth-degree felony.
