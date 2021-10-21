BRYAN — A Williams County grand jury has indicted 17 persons here, according to Prosecutor Katie Zartman’s office.

Indicted were:

• James Miller, 25, Coldwater, Mich., for burglary, a second-degree felony; grand theft, a third-degree felony; receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony; and theft, a fifth-degree felony. The indictment alleges that he entered an occupied residence on Ohio 49 near Edon on May 8, stole property valued at $5,734.33 and a firearm, and possessed a stolen pickup.

• John Kreischer III, 41, Bryan, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a third-degree felony.

• Kimberly Welch, 40, Sylvania, for burglary, a third-degree felony. The charge alleges that on Aug. 8 she trespassed in an occupied structure on Williams County Road M.50 near Edon.

• Damien Pursel, 27, West Unity, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a third-degree felony; complicity to illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility, a third-degree felony; intimidation, a third-degree felony; intimidation of a witness, a third-degree felony; and possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony. In addition to the drug offenses, he allegedly attempted to intimidate a witness in a criminal case, intimidate a law enforcement investigator and solicit another person to bring an illegal substance into the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio.

• Jessica Ayala, 20, Woodbridge, Va., for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. She allegedly failed to appear for a hearing in Williams County Common Pleas Court on Sept. 20 after having been released on a personal-recognizance.

• Craig Canfield, 47, Fayette, for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. He allegedly failed to appear for a hearing in Williams County Common Pleas Court on Sept. 21 after having been released on a personal-recognizance.

• Dawn Colbart, 39, Bryan, for domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. She allegedly caused physical harm to a household member on Oct. 7, having been convicted previously of domestic violence.

• Douglas Hall, 33, Bryan, for domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. She allegedly caused physical harm to a household member on Oct. 9, having been convicted previously of domestic violence.

• Tara Lemmon, 48, Bryan, for domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. She allegedly caused physical harm to a household member on Sept. 17, having been convicted previously of domestic violence.

• Jeffrey Sines, 42, Alvordton, for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. He allegedly failed to appear for a hearing in Williams County Common Pleas Court on Sept. 15 after having been released on a personal-recognizance.

• Ashley Collins, 35, Homer, Mich., for receiving stolen property and forgery, each a fifth-degree felonies. The charges allege that on March 27 he possessed stolen checks and forged one in the amount of $7,000.

• Lauren Goins, 27, address unknown, for theft and forgery, each a fifth-degree felony. She allegedly stole and forged a check belonging to another person.

• Logan Lirot, 32, 07640 Ohio 15, for aggravated possession of drugs (fentanyl), a fifth-degree felony.

• Crystal Schuman, 42, Montpelier, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.

• Bradley Phillips, 31, address unknown, for two counts of aggravated possession of drugs (fentanyl and methamphetamine), each a fifth-degree felony.

• Tyler Wells, 32, Corunna, Ind., for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.

• Joy Herman, 36, Bryan, for endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor. The charge alleges that on Oct. 11 she violated a duty of care of a 15-year old child.

