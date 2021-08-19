BRYAN — A Williams County grand jury here has returned indictments against 18 persons.
Indicted were:
• Braden Hahn, 22, Bryan, for aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony; and carrying concealed weapons, a fourth-degree felony. The charges allege that on July 17 he used a knife while fleeing after committing a theft offense.
• Damien Bremmer, 28, Toledo, for having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony. He allegedly possessed a handgun which was prohibited due to a previous felony conviction.
• Joshua Brown, 38, 1810 Baltimore Road, Defiance, for failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; and felonious assault, a second-degree felony. The charges allege that on July 18 he failed to stop his vehicle as ordered by a law enforcement officer and caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a Williams County Sheriff’s Office deputy with his car.
• Corey Jones, 31, Butler, Ind., for failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, one a third-degree felony, the other a first-degree misdemeanor. The charge alleges that on July 28 he failed to stop his vehicle as ordered to do so by a law enforcement officer.
• Richard Lee, 65, Michigan City, Ind., for OVI, a third-degree felony. He allegedly operated a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, having been convicted of a felony OVI charge.
• Jayson Petrulis, 19, Tinley Park, Ill., for failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. The charge alleges that on July 10 he failed to stop his vehicle as ordered to do so by a law enforcement officer.
• Dominique Kotts, 27, Bryan, for assault, a fourth-degree felony; and harassment with a bodily substance, a fifth-degree felony. The indictment alleges that on Aug. 10 he caused physical harm to a Williams County Sheriff’s Office deputy and harassed a Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio officer with a bodily substance on Aug. 11.
• John Scurlock, 49, address unknown, for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. The charge alleges that he failed to appear for a hearing in Williams County Common Pleas Court on July 20.
• Roel Raya Jr., 38, address unknown, for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. He allegedly failed to appear for a hearing in Williams County Common Pleas Court on July 20.
• Darrel Turner Jr., 26, Hillsdale, Mich., for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. He allegedly failed to appear for a hearing in Williams County Common Pleas Court on July 20.
• Craig Canfield, 47, Fayette, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
• Leonard Hutchison, 65, Edon, for theft, a fifth-degree felony. The charge alleges that on June 28 he stole a car trailer and license plate.
• Samantha King, 30, 1725 Upton Ave., for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
• William Massey, 33, no address, for breaking and entering and theft, each a fifth-degree felony. The charges allege that on July 17 he broke into a home in the 200 block of South Main Street, stealing a wheelchair.
• Steven Schmidt, 43, Fremont, Ind., for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
• Russell Thomas Jr., 48, Bryan, for theft, a fifth-degree felony. He allegedly stole a license plate on July 7.
• Amber Tritch, 32, Osseo, Mich., for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
• Clawzelle Wiggins, 32, Wauseon, for harassment with a bodily substance, a fifth-degree felony. He allegedly harassed an Ohio Highway Patrol trooper with a bodily substance on Aug. 7.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.