BRYAN — A Williams County grand jury here has returned indictments against 18 persons.

Indicted were:

• Braden Hahn, 22, Bryan, for aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony; and carrying concealed weapons, a fourth-degree felony. The charges allege that on July 17 he used a knife while fleeing after committing a theft offense.

• Damien Bremmer, 28, Toledo, for having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony. He allegedly possessed a handgun which was prohibited due to a previous felony conviction.

• Joshua Brown, 38, 1810 Baltimore Road, Defiance, for failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; and felonious assault, a second-degree felony. The charges allege that on July 18 he failed to stop his vehicle as ordered by a law enforcement officer and caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a Williams County Sheriff’s Office deputy with his car.

• Corey Jones, 31, Butler, Ind., for failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, one a third-degree felony, the other a first-degree misdemeanor. The charge alleges that on July 28 he failed to stop his vehicle as ordered to do so by a law enforcement officer.

• Richard Lee, 65, Michigan City, Ind., for OVI, a third-degree felony. He allegedly operated a vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, having been convicted of a felony OVI charge.

• Jayson Petrulis, 19, Tinley Park, Ill., for failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. The charge alleges that on July 10 he failed to stop his vehicle as ordered to do so by a law enforcement officer.

• Dominique Kotts, 27, Bryan, for assault, a fourth-degree felony; and harassment with a bodily substance, a fifth-degree felony. The indictment alleges that on Aug. 10 he caused physical harm to a Williams County Sheriff’s Office deputy and harassed a Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio officer with a bodily substance on Aug. 11.

• John Scurlock, 49, address unknown, for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. The charge alleges that he failed to appear for a hearing in Williams County Common Pleas Court on July 20.

• Roel Raya Jr., 38, address unknown, for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. He allegedly failed to appear for a hearing in Williams County Common Pleas Court on July 20.

• Darrel Turner Jr., 26, Hillsdale, Mich., for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. He allegedly failed to appear for a hearing in Williams County Common Pleas Court on July 20.

• Craig Canfield, 47, Fayette, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.

• Leonard Hutchison, 65, Edon, for theft, a fifth-degree felony. The charge alleges that on June 28 he stole a car trailer and license plate.

• Samantha King, 30, 1725 Upton Ave., for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.

• William Massey, 33, no address, for breaking and entering and theft, each a fifth-degree felony. The charges allege that on July 17 he broke into a home in the 200 block of South Main Street, stealing a wheelchair.

• Steven Schmidt, 43, Fremont, Ind., for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.

• Russell Thomas Jr., 48, Bryan, for theft, a fifth-degree felony. He allegedly stole a license plate on July 7.

• Amber Tritch, 32, Osseo, Mich., for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.

• Clawzelle Wiggins, 32, Wauseon, for harassment with a bodily substance, a fifth-degree felony. He allegedly harassed an Ohio Highway Patrol trooper with a bodily substance on Aug. 7.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments