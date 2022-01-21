BRYAN — A Williams County grand jury has returned indictments against seven persons, according to Prosecutor Katie Zartman's office.
Indicted were:
• Nicholas Still, 41, Bryan, for two counts of burglary, each a third-degree felony; and vandalism, a fifth-degree felony.
• Justin Strawser, 29, Bryan, for failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
• Thomas Wilson, 38, Montpelier, for failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a fourth-degree felony; aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; and breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony.
• Elmeco Crisp, 46, Lima, for domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony.
• Claire Burnell, 25, Pioneer, for aggravated possession of drugs (fentanyl), a fifth-degree felony.
• Jonathan Jones, 24, Bryan, for improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fifth-degree felony.
• Judy Moore, 58, Wolcottville, Ind., for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony; OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor; and driving under suspension, a first-degree misdemeanor.
