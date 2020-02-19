Williams grand jury
BRYAN — A recent Williams County grand jury here has returned indictments against 27 persons.
Indicted were:
• Jerome Clark, 41, Bryan, for aggravated possession of drugs, a second-degree felony; and aggravated possession drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
• David Allen, 59, Montpelier, for theft from a person in a protected class, a third-degree felony.
• Ryan Bagley, 45, Bryan, for violating a protection order a third-degree felony; and trespass in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony.
• Tabitha Christlieb, 32, Bryan, for having weapons under disability, a third-degree felony.
• Luke Daenens, 21, 620 Seneca St., for aggravated possession of drugs and illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility, each a third-degree felony.
• Joshua Meyer, 26, 115 1/2 Jefferson Ave., for failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony.
• Samuel Palacios, 39, Stryker, for failure to notify change of address, a third-degree felony.
• William Bible Jr., 47, Montpelier, for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony.
• Timothy Hanna, Ney, for trespass in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony.
• Jeremiah Lowe, 37, Fort Wayne, for theft from a person in a protected class, a fourth-degree felony.
• Clinton Oberlin, 37, Bryan, for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony.
• Michael Rockery, 25, Montpelier, for domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony.
• Cynthia Sack, 50, address unavailable, for assault, a fourth-degree felony.
• Crystal Shamplo, 33, Edon, for assault, a fourth-degree felony.
• Ray Bible, 54, Pioneer, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
• Roland Carnes, 26, Toledo, for two counts of assault, each a fifth-degree felony.
• Kaleigh Fletcher, 20, address unavailable, for complicity to theft, a fifth-degree felony.
• Susan Gearhart, 60, Montpelier, for theft, a fifth-degree felony.
• Clayton Grim, 28, Bryan, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree.
• Nicholas Kittle, 20, Bryan, for two counts of breaking and entering, each a fifth-degree felony; and two counts of theft, one a fifth-degree felony, the other a first-degree misdemeanor.
• Christian Malzahn, 23, Cleveland, for theft, a fifth-degree felony.
• Barryn McDonnell, 22, address unavailable, for complicity to theft, a fifth-degree felony.
• Christopher Panos, 34, Oregon, for harassment by inmate, a fifth-degree felony.
• Bobby Perez, 42, Columbus, for possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony.
• Tianna Renfrow, 18, Edgerton, for two counts of breaking and entering, each a fifth-degree felony; and two counts of theft, one a fifth-degree felony, the other a first-degree misdemeanor.
• Gary Wheeler, 46, address unavailable, for possession of heroin, a fifth-degree felony.
• Dakota Williams, 21, Edgerton, for two counts of breaking and entering, each a fifth-degree felony; and two counts of theft, one a fifth-degree felony, the other a first-degree misdemeanor.
