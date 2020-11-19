BRYAN — A Williams County grand jury has returned indictments against eight persons.

Indicted were:

• Gage Alexander, 20, Logan, for burglary, a second-degree felony; receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony; and two counts of theft, each a fifth-degree felony. The charges allege that on June 7 he trespassed in an occupied structure on Bryan’s Walnut Street, taking credit cards, a checkbook, a computer and other items. He also allegedly possessed a stolen vehicle on June 8.

• Jeffrey Sines, 41, Alvordton, for grand theft, a fourth-degree felony. He allegedly stole $9,539.54 from a Montpelier woman on Aug. 6.

• Kadie Costello, 35, Bryan, for OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor; and endangering children, a fifth-degree felony. She allegedly operated a vehicle while under the influence on Nov. 1 when a five-year-old child was inside the vehicle.

• Kristina Fether, 37, Bryan, for theft, a fifth-degree felony. She allegedly stole a debit card from the victim on July 24.

• Jonathon Gill, 46, Montpelier, for two counts of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine and fentanyl), each a fifth-degree felony.

• Raymond Haynes, 61, Montpelier, for aggravated possession of drugs (fentanyl), a fifth-degree felony.

• Michael Lukey, 34, Montpelier, for two counts of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine and fentanyl), each a fifth-degree felony.

• Qwynn Rowland, 21, Napoleon, for breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony. He allegedly trespassed in a barn on Ohio 34 near Bryan on Nov. 4.

