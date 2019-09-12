BRYAN — A recent Williams County grand jury here has returned indictments against 11 persons, including a Montpelier man for more than 100 counts of theft.

Jarrett Kurtz, 20, Montpelier, is charged with burglary, a second-degree felony; and 148 counts of grand theft, each a third-degree felony.

The charges allege that on Jan. 11, 2018 he entered a residence on Williams County Road N.65, northeast of Montpelier, and stole numerous firearms.

Also indicted were:

• Cody Shaffer, 28, Auburn, Ind., for felonious assault, a second-degree felony. He allegedly caused serious physical harm to another person on Aug. 26.

• Aric Bradley, 32, Hicksville, for failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony. He allegedly failed to appear for a hearing in Williams County Common Pleas Court on July 23 after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.

• Richard Brown III, 29, Montpelier, for trespass in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony; and 12 counts of receiving stolen property, each a fourth-degree felonies. The indictment alleges that on Oct. 14, 2018 he trespassed in a Montpelier residence and possessed property on Jan. 28, knowing it had been stolen.

• Charles Boyer, 48, Bryan, for trespass in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony; and violating a protection order, a first-degree misdemeanor. He allegedly trespassed in a residence on Bryan’s Laurie Drive on Sept. 1 and had contract with a protected person.

• Joshua Snyder, 24, Jackson, Mich. for assault, a fourth-degree felony; resisting arrest, a first-degree misdemeanor; and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a first-degree misdemeanor. The charges allege that on Aug. 20 he caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a Highway Patrol trooper, resisted arrest and failed to comply with the order or direction of a police officer.

• Donald Warren, 33, Fort Wayne, for failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony. He allegedly failed to appear for a hearing in Williams County Common Pleas Court on Aug. 12 after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.

• Haley Winkler, 30, Bryan, for grand theft, a fourth-degree felony. She allegedly stole property valued at more than $7,500 from Bryan’s Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant from July 1, 2018-May 1, 2019.

• Jason Zamora, 41, Bryan, for failure to appear as required by recognizance, a fourth-degree felony. He allegedly failed to appear for a hearing in Williams County Common Pleas Court on Sept. 3 after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.

• Jacob Gill, 23, Montpelier; and Michael Brown, 30, Montpelier, each for vandalism, a fifth-degree felony. They allegedly vandalized coin and washing machines at Edon Car Wash and Laundromat on May 2.

