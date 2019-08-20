BRYAN — A Williams County grand jury here has returned indictments against 13 persons.

Indicted were:

• Christopher Hernandez, 29, Bryan, for felonious assault and endangering children, each a second-degree felony.

• Ryan Bagley, 45, Bryan, for aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony.

• Michael Baldwin Jr., 33, 21785 Ohio 18, Defiance, for illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility, a third-degree felony; and possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony.

• Joshua Burgess, 27, Montpelier, for illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility, a third-degree felony.

• Aaron Garrett, 33, Montpelier, for aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony; two counts of aggravated possession of drugs, each a third-degree felony; having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony; and receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony.

• Megan Osborne-Steuer, 29, Toledo, for illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility, a third-degree felony.

• Jared Stewart, 37, Pioneer, for three counts of sexual battery, each a third-degree felony.

• Audrey Miler, 25, Bryan, for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony.

• Tracy Royer Jr., 23, Bryan, for trespassing in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony.

• Nikki Swary, 31, Bryan, for theft from a person in a protected class, a fourth-degree felony.

• Jeremy Borton, 41, Bryan, for aggravated possession of drugs and receiving stolen property, each a fifth-degree felony.

• Dustin Carroll, 35, Montpelier, for telecommunications harassment, a fifth-degree felony.

• Corey Frye, 19, Millersburg, for two counts of vandalism, each a fifth-degree felony.

