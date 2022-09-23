BRYAN — A Williams County grand jury met here recently and returned a number of indictments, including a Toledo man for attempted murder.
Robert Simpson, 51, was indicted for that charge, a first-degree felony, along with felonious assault, a second-degree felony.
Information provided by Williams County Prosecutor Katie Zartman's office indicated that he attempted to cause the death of a female on Aug. 22 and caused physical harm to the victim.
Simpson was being held Thursday in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio.
Among the others indicted were:
• Troy Smith, 25, Montpelier, for five counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs (methamphetamine and fentanyl), first, second and third-degree felonies; five counts of aggravated possession of drugs, second-, third- and fifth-degree felonies; and two counts of endangering children, each a first-degree misdemeanor.
• Liv Elliott, 21, Montpelier, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a second-degree felony.
• Damien Bremmer, 29, 1047 S. Clinton St., Defiance, for illegal conveyance of a drug of abuse onto the grounds of a detention facility, a third-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
• Christopher Gerdeman, 59, 1606 Hampton Ave., Defiance, for five counts of harassment with a bodily substance, each a fifth-degree felony.
• Ryan Nelson, 40, Stryker, for telecommunications harassment, a fifth-degree felony.
• Justine Cassidy, 29, 700 Kiser Road, Defiance, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
• Damien Bish, 27, 15732 Main St., Defiance, for theft, forgery and theft from a person in a protected class, each a fifth-degree felony.
