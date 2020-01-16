BRYAN — A Williams County grand jury has returned indictments here against 21 persons.
Indicted were:
• Jill Guthrie, 44, Montpelier, for burglary, a second-degree felony; and theft of drugs, a fourth-degree felony. She allegedly entered an occupied structure unlawfully on Bryan’s South Lebanon Street on Nov. 21 and stole the drug trazodone.
• Charles Landers, 34, Montpelier, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a second-degree felony.
• Jesse Smith, 28, Manitou Beach, Mich., for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine) and aggravated trafficking in drugs (methamphetamine), each a second-degree felony.
• Keith Steinmetz, 45, Bryan, for illegal use of a minor or impaired person in nudity-oriented material or performance, including one second-degree felony and four fifth-degree felonies; and possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony. The indictment alleges that he possessed or viewed material or performance that shows a minor or impaired person in a state of nudity.
• Dustin Currence, 40, Pioneer, for intimidation, a third-degree felony; retaliation, a third-degree felony; having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony; aggravated menacing, a fifth-degree felony; and unlawful possession of a dangerous ordnance, a fifth-degree felony. The charges allege that on Dec. 17 he attempted to intimidate a public servant at the Williams County Department of Job and Family Services, menaced the same employee and threatened retaliation against her. He also allegedly possessed a sawed-off 20-guage shotgun while being prohibited from possessing a weapon.
• Dustin Carroll, 35, Montpelier, for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. The defendant allegedly failed to appear for a hearing in Williams County Common Pleas Court on Dec. 16 after having been released on bond.
• Santisouk Champada, 31, Montpelier, for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. The defendant allegedly failed to appear for a hearing in Williams County Common Pleas Court on Jan. 6 after having been released on bond.
• Alize DeGraw, 18, Angola, Ind., for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. The defendant allegedly failed to appear for a hearing in Williams County Common Pleas Court on Dec. 18 after having been released on bond.
• Brittany Kendall, 20, Bryan, for attempted tampering with evidence, a fourth-degree felony; two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs (cocaine and fentanyl), each a fourth-degree felony; two counts of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine and fentanyl), each a fifth-degree felony; and possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony. In addition to the drug charges, she allegedly attempted to alter evidence connected to a criminal investigation.
• Johnny Moore, 29, Haysville, Kan., for improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. He allegedly transported a loaded firearm in a vehicle on Dec. 10 when it was accessible to the operator or passenger.
• Gail Christlieb, 60, Bryan, for theft, a fifth-degree felony. The defendant allegedly stole property valued at $1,808.45 from Bryan’s Walmart store.
• Tobey Davis, 36, Bryan, for theft, a fifth-degree felony. He allegedly stole property valued at $1,523.70 from Bryan’s Walmart store on Nov. 27.
• Joseph Graser, 34, West Unity, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
• Justin Genot, 28, Toledo, for aggravated possession of drugs (fentanyl), a fifth-degree felony.
• Jason Johnson, 44, Bryan, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
• Jimmy Jones, 52, West Unity, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
• Terrelle Moses, 36, Toledo; Van Adams, 33, Toledo; and Christopher Anderson, Toledo, each for theft and possession of criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony. The charges allege that they stole property valued at more than $1,000 from Dietsch Sales and Service Inc., Edgerton, and possessed criminal tools.
• Joshua Nichols, 37, Huntington, Ind., for non-support of dependents, a fifth-degree felony. The charge alleges that he failed to provide adequate court-ordered support for his child for a period of more than 26 weeks.
• Joseph Richmond, 39, Bryan, for violating a protection order, a fifth-degree felony. He allegedly violated a court-ordered protection order by having telephone contact with the protected person on Nov. 20, having had a previous conviction for the same charge.
