BRYAN — A Williams County grand jury has returned indictments against 23 persons, including a Stryker man charged in a gun incident involving a sheriff’s deputy.
According to Williams County Prosecutor Katie Zartman’s office, Ryan Nelson, 40, Stryker, is charged with two counts of felonious assault, each a first-degree felony.
The charges allege that on Aug. 14 he caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a pair of Williams County Sheriff’s deputies while possessing an AK-47 rifle.
Nelson was arraigned on Aug. 18 in Williams County Common Pleas Court and pleaded not guilty to the charges. His case was scheduled for a pretrial hearing on Sept. 26 and his bond was set at $50,000.
Nelson was being held Friday in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio where he has been incarcerated since his arrest on Aug. 14.
Among the others indicted were:
• Aaron Garrett, 37, Montpelier, for complicity to aggravated trafficking in drugs (methamphetamine), a second-degree felony; aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a second-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs (psilocybin), a fifth-degree felony.
• Harlie Geren, 27, Holidate City, for engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony; three counts of receiving stolen property, each a fifth-degree felony; two counts of breaking and entering, each a fifth-degree felony; theft, a fifth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
• James Powers, 43, Holiday City, for engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a second-degree felony; burglary, a third-degree felony; seven counts of breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony; three counts of theft from a person in a protected class, fourth- and fifth-degree felonies; three counts of theft, each a fifth-degree felony; and two counts of petty theft, each a first-degree misdemeanor.
