BRYAN — A Williams County grand jury has returned indictments against 23 persons, including two persons implicated in a robbery and assault, according to Prosecutor Katie Zartman's office.
Kyle Tyler, 27, Montpelier, is charged with felonious assault, a second-degree felony; robbery, a second-degree felony; tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; vandalism, a fifth-degree felony; breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony; and possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony, while a co-defendant — Christina Vermilyer, 35, Montpelier — is charged with complicity to felonious assault, a second-degree felony; complicity to robbery, a second-degree felony; complicity to tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; complicity to vandalism, a fifth-degree felony; complicity to breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony; and complicity to possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony.
The charges allege that on June 18 Tyler trespassed at Hutch's Rowing and Recovery on Ohio 15 in Holiday City, cutting through a fence with a bolt cutter and striking an employee there with a toolbox while attempting to commit a theft offense.
Vermilyer allegedly aided and abetted Tyler in the above offenses.
Also indicted were:
• Lucas Hutchinson, 40, West Unity, for aggravated trafficking in drugs (methamphetamine and psilocybin), first- and third-degree felonies; aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a second-degree felony; trafficking in marijuana, a third-degree felony; permitting drug abuse, a fifth-degree felony; and two counts of endangering children, each a first-degree misdemeanor.
• Joshua Stall, 37, Bryan, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a third-degree felony.
• Jackie Beavers, 44, Montpelier, for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony.
• Sarah Davis, 23, Hamilton, Ind.; and Brooke Martenies, 24, Hamilton, Ind., each for theft from a person in a protected class and forgery, both fourth-degree felonies.
• Nicole Hug, 32, Edon, for endangering children, a fourth-degree felony.
• Gavin Lloyd, 22, Bryan, for two counts of assault, each a fourth-degree felony; and resisting arrest, a first-degree misdemeanor.
• Brandon Wollam, 29, Camden, Mich., for grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony.
• Shirley Hicks, 43, West Unity, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony; permitting drug abuse, a fifth-degree felony; and two counts of endangering children, each a first-degree misdemeanor.
• Alan Hug, 42, Montpelier, for vandalism, a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs (oxycodone), a fifth-degree felony.
• Brandon Jackson, 34, Bryan, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
• Keith Jackson, 21, West Unity, for aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.
• Amy Kranwinkel, 42, Bryan, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
• Michael Murphy, 31, address unknown, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
• Justin Roth, 38, Archbold, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
• Joshua Sams, 30, Weston, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
• Tyler Smith, 31, Montpelier, for aggravated possession of drugs (fentanyl), a fifth-degree felony.
• Austin Sours, 23, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
