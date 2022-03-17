BRYAN — A Williams County grand jury here has indicted 18 persons, according to Prosecutor Katie Zartman’s office.
Among those indicted were:
• Christopher Sturtevant, 20, Edgerton, for four counts of rape, each a first-degree felony. He allegedly had coerced sexual conduct with two female victims on Dec. 5.
• Ricki Collins, 61, Pioneer, for two counts of felonious assault, each a second-degree felony. The charges allege that he caused serious physical harm to an adult male on Feb. 14.
• Scott Sturtevant, 52, Edgerton; and Austin Sturtevant, 18, Edgerton, each for aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony; and aggravated assault, a fourth-degree felony. The charges allege that on Dec. 5 they broke into an occupied structure on Edgerton’s Autumn Drive and assaulted a person with a pool table stick and a wooden chair.
• Felipe Velasquez, 50, Bryan, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. He allegedly caused serious physical harm to a female victim on Feb. 24, having been convicted previously of domestic violence.
• Willie Jones, 26, Holgate, for illegal conveyance of a drug of abuse onto the grounds of a detention facility, a third-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He allegedly attempted to bring methamphetamine into the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio on Feb. 16.
• Joshua Vogelsong, 32, 15857 Maumee St., for possession of heroin, a fifth-degree felony.
