BRYAN — A Williams County grand jury has returned indictments against 16 persons, according to prosecutor Katie Zartman's office.
Among those indicted:
• Bryan Long, 41, address unavailable, for burglary, a second-degree felony; trespass in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony; theft from a person in a protected class, a fifth-degree felony; and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a first-degree misdemeanor.
• James Lucas, 33, Edgerton, for burglary, a second-degree felony; two counts of menacing by stalking, each a fourth-degree felony; aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; violating a protection order, a first-degree misdemeanor; and sexual imposition, a third-degree misdemeanor.
• Jacob O'Connor, 25, Garrett, Ind., for felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor.
• Scott Miller, 57, 1518 Westgate Drive, Defiance, for having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony; aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; and driving under suspension, a first-degree misdemeanor.
• Kevin Demeter, 37, New Bavaria, for theft, a fifth-degree felony.
