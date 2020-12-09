Carousel - crime

BRYAN — A Williams County grand jury here has returned indictments against 13 persons.

Indicted were:

• Garrett Fulk, 18, Bryan, for felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. The charges allege that on Dec. 5 he caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a person with a knife, and caused, or attempted to cause, the same to a 16-year-old family or household member.

• Narissa Fackler, 29, Stryker, for having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony. She allegedly possessed a rifle on Sept. 4 while under felony indictment.

• Dustin Jones, 27, Edgerton, for having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony. He allegedly possessed a rifle on Sept. 4 after having been convicted of a felony.

• Jeremy Newell, 37, Pioneer, for domestic violence, a third-degree felony. He allegedly caused physical harm to a family or household member on Nov. 29, having been convicted of two or more domestic violence offenses.

• Heather Summers, 41, Alvordton, for illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility, a third-degree felony. She allegedly transported marijuana into CCNO on Oct. 9.

• James Font, 23, Archbold, for improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony; and OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor. The charges allege that on Dec. 5 he operated a vehicle while under the influence and transported a loaded handgun.

• Nicholas Jones, 41, Edgerton, for disrupting public services, a fourth-degree felony. He allegedly prevented a person from calling 911 from a mobile phone on Nov. 16.

• Paul Lytle, 38, Pioneer, for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. The charge alleges that on Nov. 30 he failed to appear for a hearing in Williams County Common Pleas Court after having been released on bond.

• Chance Wireman, 25, Ada, for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. The charge alleges that on Nov. 23 he failed to appear for a hearing in Williams County Common Pleas Court after having been released on bond.

• Nissan Jackson, 28, Toledo, for vandalism, a fifth-degree felony. The charge alleges that on Nov. 7 Jackson damaged a safety fire escape door at CCNO.

• Felipe Mireles Jr., 23, Toledo, for two counts of vandalism, each a fifth-degree felony. The charges allege that on Oct. 16 and Nov. 2 he damaged sprinkler heads at CCNO.

• David Ruetz, 57, West Unity, for unlawful possession of a dangerous ordnance and inducing panic, each a fifth-degree felony. He allegedly caused serious public inconvenience or alarm on Nov. 17 and possessed a sawed-off 50-caliber muzzle-loader.

• Desirae Eddy, 43, Bryan, for aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments