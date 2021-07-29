• Williams County
Marriage licenses
Taylor J. Cooper, 27, and Chelsea J. Tackett, 2, both of Bryan.
Lucas L. Sagnimeni, 21, and Erica J. Large, 27, both of Montpelier.
Real estate transfers
Bryan City —
410 Fairview Drive, Christa A. and Lyle N. Beach Jr. to Andrew J. and Anne E. Stanley.
1305 Colonial Lane, Kyle S. And Andrea M. Eskilsen to Becky J. Penrod.
420 N. Walnut St., Horg c/o Christiana Ferguson to Christina N. And Joshua Ferguson.
416 N. Walnut St., Oz Enterprises Ltd., to Douglas Stairhime.
327 N. Cherry St., Christine Keesecker, et al., to Pamela J. Blake.
515 E. Bryan St., 346 W. Bryan St., and 615 E. High St., Gerald F. Siebeneck to Christine Keesecker, et al.
805 E. Wilson St., More Rentals LLC to Dennis C. Gray and Lula B. Gray.
427 429 E. Butler St., Charles R. And Denise R. Harrington to Buehrer Properties LLC.
1111 1115 Cardinal Drie, Carrie M. And Terry L. Zimmerman Jr. to Zimkids LLC.
1500 Markey Drive, Gary L. Welling Sr. to Rogera and Ruth M. Ford, trustees.
627 S. Myers St., 736 S. Cherry St., 904 S. Walnut St., and 620 S. Beech St., Gerald F. Siebeneck to Jeremie Siebeneck.
608 S. Lynn St., Douglas L. And Vickie L. Grimm to Maria Pena.
321 E. Perry St., Carl E. Williams Jr. to Dillon R.W. Sailer.
814 S. Cherry St., William L. Cheesbro to Megan N. Wiler.
155 Laurie Drive, Charles D. Boyer, trustee, to Amy R. Boyer.
Center Township —
06018 County Road 12, Gerald and Lee Ann Broadway to Thomas M. Felix.
126 Turnberry Drive, Daniel R. And Lisa M. Whittaker to Friedel Family Farms Holdings LLC.
Jefferson Township —
406 408 N. Oak St., 304 Oak St., and 14078 14086-90 County Road K, Richard Poorman to Ricky A. Bany.
14503 County Road J, Richard H. Castleman to Timothy G. And Rochelle Sellers.
