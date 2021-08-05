Williams County Courthouse
Marriage licenses
Bradley L. Louys, 50, and Leann M. Pool, 49, both of Bryan.
Derek D. Deline, 29, and Aimee M. Korth, 37, both of Bryan.
Ethan J. Manley, 30, and Crystal B. Fetchet, 26, both of Pioneer.
Jonathan M. Roberts, 40, and Nikki A. Rockey, 38, both of Pioneer.
Mario A. Garcia, 34, and Vanessa A. Entenman, 34, both of Bryan.
Common Pleas
On the dockets
Lauren A. Jones and Dusty L. Jones, both of Montpelier, dissolution sought.
Mitchell L. Dewitt, Waterloo, Ind., vs. Samantha J. Dewitt, Edgerton, divorce sought.
Tax East Ohio, LLC, Dallas, Texas, vs. Justin C. Sabin and Erica L. Sabin, 301 N. Monroe St., Montpelier, foreclosure.
Tax Ease Ohio, LLC, Dallas, Texas, vs. Debra J. Knepper and Paul R. Knepper, 134 Pontiac Trail, Montpelier, foreclosure.
Newer, LLC, Greenville, S.C., vs. Joe R. Garcia, et al., 305 W. Mulberry St., Stryker, foreclosure.
Citibank, Greenville, S.C., vs. Mark E. Cox, 303 Norris St., Pioneer, and Laura A. Cox, Fort Wayne, Ind., foreclosure.
Longbridge Financial, LLC, Lansing, Mich., vs. Robert Greene Jr., et al., 617 Southwest Drive, Montpelier, foreclosure.
Sherry E. Green, Bryan, vs. Bard Manufacturing Company Inc., Bryan, et al., worker's comp.
Estate of Betty Jo Ridgway, Bryan, et al., vs. Mariah K. Streeter and Sabrina D. Womack, both of Bryan, money judgment.
Robert Edinger, Montpelier, vs. General Motors, LLC, Columbus, money judgment.
JPMorgan Chase Bank, Columbus, vs. John M. Slattman, Pioneer, money judgment.
Journal entries
Cavalry SPV, LLC, Cleveland, vs. Logan Joe, West Unity, money judgment granted.
Jefferson Capital Systems, Saint Cloud, Minn., vs. Kenneth W. Robinson, Edon, money judgment granted.
State Bank and Trust Company, Defiance, vs. Kathie M. Ellis, Pioneer, money judgment granted.
H&S Financial Inc., Cincinnati, vs. Jeffrey L. Litzenberg, Alvordton, money judgment granted.
Bryan Publishing Company, Bryan, vs. Epic Transmission & Auto Repair, LLC, Montpelier, money judgment granted.
Real estate transfers
Bryan City —
712 N. Cherry St., Tom D. And Mary E. Whitman to Keith and Melinda Cooley.
1110 Newdale Circle, Joan L. Stokes to Linda Miller.
314 Connin St., Erinn E. Thompson to Thompson Property Solutions, LLC.
512 Rosemont Ave., Marjorie A. Harlow to Kyle S. And Andrea Esckilsen.
149 Deerfield Circle, David L. and Karen N. Gallutia to Kenneth L. and Teresa Watson.
123 Rolland St., Austin C. Kleman and Elizabeth M. Roediger to Brian R. and Cameron A. Sauber.
916 Navarre Ave., Mohre Rentals, LLC to Hailey E. Worthington.
911 Newdale Circle, Jeffrey L. DeGroff to Federal Home Mortgage Corp.
603 Cardinal Drive, Nathaniel A. Harger to Keith J. and Callie A. Lockhart and Charles Traxler.
Stryker Village —
203 E. Short St., Nolan W. Short to Dustin Nofziger.
109 E. Allison St., First Lutheran Church of Stryker to Raymond F. And Nancy J. Daniels.
Pulaski Township —
02724 County Road 16, Timothy L. And Pamela Smith to Brian Foor.
Springfield Township —
04075 County Road 25, Robert M. And Mary K. Leupp, trustees, to Amelia Guthrie.
