Williams County
Marriage licenses
Corey S. Decker, 31, and Miranda J. Maynard, 22, both of Montpelier.
Bryer R. Bentley, 21, and Makenzie S. K. Nemire, 19, both of Montpelier.
Kayden J. Spath, 18, and Grace K. R. Miller, 18, both of Montpelier.
Elliott E. Ott, 30, Pioneer, and Alison M. Scherer, 29, Columbia, Missouri.
Eugene C. Haskell, 58, and Aleeshia G. Flores, 40, both of Camden, Michigan.
Sean S. Pettit, 59, and Daun R. Musser, 59, both of Bryan.
Kyle S. Long, 24, Edon, and Emily R. Luke 21, Edgerton.
Brian K. Jones, 39, and Lisa S. Wendorf, 45, both of West Unity.
Larry M. Epling, 46, Bryan, and Heather L. Peters, 46, West Unity.
Common Pleas Court
On the dockets
Marcia Sandoval, Montpelier, vs. Michelle Whiteside and Antonio Martin, both of Fayette. Money judgment sought.
Midland Credit Management Inc., San Diego, vs. Brad W. Yahraus, Pioneer. Money judgment sought.
Southern Lease Management Group LLC, Halls, Tennessee, vs. Jennifer N. Manlove, Montpelier, and Sandra Long and Darrell Long, both of Edon. Money judgment sought.
Barbara D. White, Montpelier, vs. Family Dollar Stores Inc., Chesapeake, Virginia, et al. Worker's comp.
Journal entries
Cavalry SPV I LLC, as assignee of Citibank, Valhalla, New York, vs. Darrell R. Christlieb, Bryan. Money judgment granted.
Capital One Bank NA, Richmond, Virginia, vs. Jocelyn M. Rodriguez, Bryan. Money judgment granted.
Autovest LLC, Cincinnati, vs. Steven Stuckey and April Stuckey, both of Stryker. Money judgment granted.
SAC Finance, Cincinnati, vs. Constantina Bauer, Melrose, Ohio. Money judgment granted.
Midland Funding LLC, San Diego, vs. Jordan Bower, Edgerton. Money judgment granted.
Ally Financial Inc., Brooklyn Heights, Ohio, vs. Gwen Hutchison, Edon. Money judgment granted.
One-man Financial Group LLC, Columbus, vs. Keith Lloyd and Wanita Lloyd, both of Montpelier. Money judgment granted.
Directions Credit Union, Toledo, vs. Jeremy J. Williams, Montpelier. Money judgment granted.
Real estate transfers
Bryan City —
1606 Colonial Lane, Catherine Dukes to Gerald and Lee Ann Broadway.
516 E. Butler St., Shelley M. Kelble, et al., to Skyler L. Jones.
1104 Greystone Drive, Curtis P. Bennett 1999 Revocable Trust to Christopher D. And Denise L. Mays.
1220 S. Portland St., Pauline Oxender, trustee, to Tyler R. and Jill S. Pittman.
309 E. Perry St., Glacier Holdings LLC to Design Seven Properties LLC.
903 S. Lynn St., Roxanna L. Heer to Lowell R. Heer.
Pulaski Township —
04924 County Road 15.75, Cliffhangar LLC to Richard Brown.
Springfield Township —
19309 County Road D, Chad R. and Sandrine Wallace to Patrick O. And Sonia M. Callaway.
