Williams Common Pleas

Jarrod Powell, Edgerton, pleaded guilty to four counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor, each a second-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Aug. 2.

Allen Williams, Bryan, pleaded not guilty to failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 20 and his bond was continued.

An indictment against Constance Roberts, Montpelier, for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony, was dismissed.

