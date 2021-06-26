Williams Common Pleas
Jarrod Powell, Edgerton, pleaded guilty to four counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor, each a second-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Aug. 2.
Allen Williams, Bryan, pleaded not guilty to failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 20 and his bond was continued.
An indictment against Constance Roberts, Montpelier, for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony, was dismissed.
