Williams Common Pleas

Amanda Lewis, Bryan, pleaded guilty to complicity to commit aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony. Sentencing was scheduled and her bond was continued.

Anthony Twigg, Swanton, pleaded not guilty to illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility, a third-degree felony; and possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Jan. 28 and his bond was continued.

