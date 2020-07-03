Williams Common Pleas

Hugh Whitehead, Bryan, pleaded guilty to abduction, a third-degree felony; and aggravated assault, a fourth-degree felony. The case was scheduled for sentencing.

Warren Edwards, Bryan, pleaded not guilty to burglary, a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 30 and his personal-recognizance bond was continued.

Brandon Sprow, Bryan, pleaded not guilty to tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; and possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 3 and his cash bond was modified to a personal-recognizance bond.

