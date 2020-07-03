Williams Common Pleas
Hugh Whitehead, Bryan, pleaded guilty to abduction, a third-degree felony; and aggravated assault, a fourth-degree felony. The case was scheduled for sentencing.
Warren Edwards, Bryan, pleaded not guilty to burglary, a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for July 30 and his personal-recognizance bond was continued.
Brandon Sprow, Bryan, pleaded not guilty to tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony; and possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 3 and his cash bond was modified to a personal-recognizance bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.