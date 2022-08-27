Natasha Bleikamp, 31, West Unity, appeared for sentencing on a charge of attempted felonious assault, a third-degree felony; and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. She was given an 18-month prison term and ordered to pay restitution of $471. She caused physical harm to an adult female on May 11. The charge was amended from felonious assault, a second-degree felony, while a charge of domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor, was dismissed.
Scott Miller, 57, 1518 Westgate Drive, Defiance, appeared for sentencing on a charge of attempted failure to appear, a fifth-degree felony. He was given an eight-month prison term to run consecutive to a sentence imposed on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. The attempted failure to appear charge was amended from failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony.
Christopher Sturtevant, 21, Edgerton, was found guilty of two counts of rape, each a first-degree felony, following a jury trial and not guilty of two additional counts of rape, each a first-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Sept. 21. The indictment alleged that he had coerced sexual conduct with two female victims on Dec. 5.
Aaron Garrett, 37, Montpelier, pleaded not guilty to complicity to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a second-degree felony; aggravated possession of drugs, a second-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 27 and his bond was continued.
Misty Lane-Reynolds, 35, Liberty Center, pleaded not guilty to three counts of aggravated possession of drugs, second-, third- and fifth-degree felonies; two counts of illegal assembly or possession of chemicals for the manufacture of drugs, a third-degree felony; driving under suspension, a first-degree misdemeanor; and failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 20 and her bond was continued.
Ryan Nelson, 40, Stryker, pleaded not guilty to two counts of felonious assault, each a first-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 26 and bond was set at $50,000.
