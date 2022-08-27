Natasha Bleikamp, 31, West Unity, appeared for sentencing on a charge of attempted felonious assault, a third-degree felony; and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. She was given an 18-month prison term and ordered to pay restitution of $471. She caused physical harm to an adult female on May 11. The charge was amended from felonious assault, a second-degree felony, while a charge of domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor, was dismissed.

Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments