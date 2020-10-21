Williams Common Pleas

John Miller, Bryan, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 7 and his bond was continued.

Maggi Miller, 34, Bryan, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 29 and her bond was continued.

Bronson Mock, Bryan, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 2 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Tomas Ramos, Wauseon, pleaded not guilty to illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility, a third-degree felony; possession of cocaine, a third-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 28 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Raymond Schilt, Bryan, pleaded not guilty to assault, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 8 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Colton Stiltner, Bryan, pleaded not guilty to violating a protection order, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 30 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Load comments