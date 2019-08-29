Williams Common Pleas

Rachel Tingle, Onstead, Mich., pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony. She was given an 18-month prison term with credit for 60 days served in jail while her case was pending. Some $7,400 seized by authorities in the investigation was ordered forfeited. A second count of aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony, was dismissed, along with a charge of possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony.

Tyler Baumgardner, Edon, appeared for sentencing on a charge of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony. He was placed on community control for three years and ordered to make $750 restitution.

Roxanne Rupp, address unavailable, appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. She was placed on community control for three years and given a suspended 180-day jail sentence.

Jeremy Borton, Bryan, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs and receiving stolen property, each a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 23 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Cassandra Gomoll, Edon, pleaded not guilty to identity fraud, a third-degree felony; forgery, a fourth-degree felony; and grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 11 and her bond was continued.

Misty Mattern, Hicksville, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 23 and her bond was continued.

Tracy Royer Jr., Bryan, pleaded not guilty to trespassing in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 23 and a personal-recognizance bond was granted.

Tyson Schlosser, Montpelier, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 24 and his bond was continued.

Jared Stewart, Pioneer, pleaded not guilty to three counts of sexual battery, each a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 16 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Jared Yates, Bryan, had a charge of failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony, dismissed.

Load comments