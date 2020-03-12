William Common Pleas
Anthony Coppler, Helena, appeared for sentencing on a charge of attempted cultivation of marijuana, a third-degree felony. He was placed on community control for three years and given a suspended 180-day jail sentence. The charge was amended from a second-degree felony. A charge of endangering children, a third-degree felony, was dismissed.
Kaylee Landwehr, Camden, Mich. appeared for sentencing on a charge of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. He was given a 30-month prison term with credit for 71 days served in jail while his case was pending.
Joshua Meyer, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for March 24 and his personal-recognizance bond was continued.
