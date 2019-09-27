Williams Common Pleas
Richard Miller, West Unity, pleaded guilty to trespassing in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony. Sentencing was scheduled for Oct. 16 and his bond was modified to $50,000 cash. The charge was amended from burglary, a second-degree felony.
Aric Bradley, Hicksville, pleaded not guilty to failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 28 and his personal-recognizance bond was continued.
Brittany Johnson, Belmont, N.H., was found competent to stand trial on charges of illegal manufacture of drugs, a second-degree felony; and endangering children, a third-degree felony, following an evaluation. An assessment will be made to determine her eligibility for treatment in lieu of conviction.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.