Williams Common Pleas

Richard Miller, West Unity, pleaded guilty to trespassing in a habitation, a fourth-degree felony. Sentencing was scheduled for Oct. 16 and his bond was modified to $50,000 cash. The charge was amended from burglary, a second-degree felony.

Aric Bradley, Hicksville, pleaded not guilty to failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 28 and his personal-recognizance bond was continued.

Brittany Johnson, Belmont, N.H., was found competent to stand trial on charges of illegal manufacture of drugs, a second-degree felony; and endangering children, a third-degree felony, following an evaluation. An assessment will be made to determine her eligibility for treatment in lieu of conviction.

