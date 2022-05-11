Lucas Hutchinson, 40, West Unity, appeared for sentencing on charges of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a second-degree felony; possession of marijuana, a third-degree felony; and two counts of endangering children, each a first-degree misdemeanor. He was given prison terms totaling 4-5 years. Two counts of aggravated trafficking in drugs, second- and third-degree felony felonies and a charge of permitting drug abuse, a fifth-degree felony, were dismissed.
Linda Lakes, 29, Bryan, appeared for sentencing on a charge of assault, a first-degree misdemeanor. She was given 180 days in jail with 173 days suspended and credit for two days served in jail while her case was pending. Charges of aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony; and endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor, were dismissed. The indictment had alleged that on Aug. 30 she trespassed in an occupied structure at Williams County Road H-50, caused physical harm to another person and created a substantial risk of harm to a three-year child by violating a duty of care.
Willie Jones, 26, Holgate, pleaded not guilty to illegal conveyance of a drug of abuse onto the grounds of a detention facility, a third-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled and his bond was continued.
