Williams Common Pleas

Jermaine Livingston, Fayette, appeared for sentencing on a charge of grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for three years, given a suspended 180-day jail sentence and fined $750.

Bronson Mock, Bryan, appeared for sentencing on a charge of domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor, and was placed on community control for two years. He caused, or attempted to cause, physical harm to a family or household member.

Michael Barnes, Montpelier, pleaded guilty to failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Feb. 9.

Blaine Heisler, Bryan, pleaded guilty to failure to notify change of address, a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Thursday.

Jeremy Newell, Pioneer, pleaded guilty to domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Feb. 18.

Raymond Poole, West Unity, pleaded guilty to domestic violence, a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled at a later date.

Daniel Yeich II, Bryan, pleaded guilty to theft and vandalism, each a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Feb. 18.

