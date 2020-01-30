Williams Common Pleas
Aaron Garrett, Montpelier, pleaded guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs and possession of drugs, each a third-degree felony. He was given a 24-month prison term to run concurrently with an 18-month sentence imposed in Defiance County Common Pleas Court on separate charges. Additional charges of aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony; having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony; receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, were dismissed.
