Williams Common Pleas
Tomas Ramos, Wauseon, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for a later date.
Christina Vermilyer, Montpelier, pleaded not guilty to complicity to felonious assault, a second-degree felony; complicity to robbery, a second-degree felony; complicity to tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony; complicity to vandalism, a fifth-degree felony; complicity to breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony; and complicity to possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 17 and she was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Gavin Lloyd, Bryan, pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to two counts of assault, each a fourth-degree felony; and resisting arrest, a first-degree misdemeanor. He was ordered to undergo an evaluation to determine his competency to stand trial.
