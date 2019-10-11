Williams Common Pleas
Rhonda Fischer, Bryan, pleaded guilty to complicity to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. She was given prison terms totaling 35 months.
Mark Mason, Montpelier, appeared for sentencing on a charge of violating a protection order, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for four years, fined $750 and given 180 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio with 156 days suspended and credit for 24 days served in jail while his case was pending. A charge of domestic violence, a third-degree felony, was dismissed.
Braden Whitlock, Stryker, pleaded guilty to failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony; and possession of heroin, a fifth-degree felony. He was ordered to be supervised under an intervention plan for three years by the Williams County Adult Probation Office, and to comply with terms and conditions.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.