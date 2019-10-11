Williams Common Pleas

Rhonda Fischer, Bryan, pleaded guilty to complicity to aggravated trafficking in drugs, a third-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. She was given prison terms totaling 35 months.

Mark Mason, Montpelier, appeared for sentencing on a charge of violating a protection order, a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for four years, fined $750 and given 180 days in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio with 156 days suspended and credit for 24 days served in jail while his case was pending. A charge of domestic violence, a third-degree felony, was dismissed.

Braden Whitlock, Stryker, pleaded guilty to failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony; and possession of heroin, a fifth-degree felony. He was ordered to be supervised under an intervention plan for three years by the Williams County Adult Probation Office, and to comply with terms and conditions.

