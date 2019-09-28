Williams Common Pleas
Dakota Swirles, Fayette, pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony. He was given an 18-month prison term with credit for 28 days served in jail while his case was pending, ordered to make $1,760 restitution and fined $1,000. The charge was amended from felonious assault, a second-degree felony, while a charge of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, was dismissed.
Chad Stewart, Manitou Beach, Mich., pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony. He was given a 12-month prison term with credit for 65 days served in jail while his case was pending. A charge of being in physical control of a vehicle while under the influence, a first-degree misdemeanor, was dismissed.
Jarrett Kurtz, Montpelier, pleaded not guilty to burglary, a second-degree felony; and 148 counts of grand theft, each a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 21 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Michael Baldwin Jr., 21785 Ohio 18, pleaded not guilty to illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility, a third-degree felony; and possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 28 and his $50,000 cash bond was continued.
Joshua Burgess, Montpelier, pleaded guilty to illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility, a third-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for and his $25,000 cash bond was continued.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.