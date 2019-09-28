Williams Common Pleas

Dakota Swirles, Fayette, pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony. He was given an 18-month prison term with credit for 28 days served in jail while his case was pending, ordered to make $1,760 restitution and fined $1,000. The charge was amended from felonious assault, a second-degree felony, while a charge of aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony, was dismissed.

Chad Stewart, Manitou Beach, Mich., pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony. He was given a 12-month prison term with credit for 65 days served in jail while his case was pending. A charge of being in physical control of a vehicle while under the influence, a first-degree misdemeanor, was dismissed.

Jarrett Kurtz, Montpelier, pleaded not guilty to burglary, a second-degree felony; and 148 counts of grand theft, each a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 21 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.

Michael Baldwin Jr., 21785 Ohio 18, pleaded not guilty to illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility, a third-degree felony; and possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 28 and his $50,000 cash bond was continued.

Joshua Burgess, Montpelier, pleaded guilty to illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility, a third-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for and his $25,000 cash bond was continued.

