Andrew Seeley, Montpelier, appeared for sentencing on charges of failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He was given a 17-month prison term, fined $500 and given credit for 80 days served in jail while his case was pending. The failure to appear charge alleged that Seeley failed to appear for a hearing in Williams County Common Pleas Court after having been released on a personal-recognizance bond.
Austin Schudel, Montpelier, appeared for sentencing on a charge of gross sexual imposition, a third-degree felony. He was placed on community control for five years, fined $1,500 and given a suspended 180-day jail sentence. He also was classified as a tier II sexual offender. The charge was amended from rape, a first-degree felony. The indictment had alleged that on Sept. 1, 2020 he engaged in forced sexual conduct with a 12-year-old girl. The amended charge alleged that he had sexual contact with the victim.
Spencer Yoder, Bryan, appeared for sentencing on a charge of felonious assault, a second-degree felony. He was placed on community control for five years with conditions, including that he serve 180 days in jail, pay $1,723.62 restitution to the victims and complete the SEARCH program. He also was fined $5,000. The charge alleged that on March 26 he punched a 17-year-old male in the jaw in the 1300 block of Bryan's East High Street, causing two fractures.
Tyler Smith, Montpelier, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs (fentanyl), a fifth-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for Sept. 27.
Dominique Kotts, Bryan, pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity to assault, a fourth-degree felony; and harassment with a bodily substance, a fifth-degree felony. He was referred to the Court Diagnostic and Treatment Center, Toledo, for a competency evaluation. The case was continued for a future hearing and his cash bond was modified to a personal-recognizance bond.
Michael Murphy, Bryan, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 30 and his bond was continued.
Jayson Petrulis, Tinley Park, Ill., pleaded not guilty to failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 30 and his bond was continued.
An indictment of Calvin Jones, Fort Wayne, Ind., on charges of illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility, a third-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, was dismissed.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.