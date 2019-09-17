Williams Common Pleas

Gavin Harrell, Angola, Ind., pleaded guilty to failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony. He was given an 18-month prison term with credit for 51 days served in jail while his case was pending. His driver's license also was suspended for two years, he was fined $1,500 and he was ordered to make $1,900 restitution to the victim from a companion charge (grand theft of a motor vehicle, a fourth-degree felony) which was dismissed.

Travis Bauer, Montpelier, pleaded guilty to escape, a third-degree felony. He was given a nine-month prison term with credit for 43 days served in jail while his case was pending. The sentence was ordered to run consecutive to an 11-month sentence previously imposed on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony.

Mark Mason, Montpelier, pleaded guilty to violating a protection order, a fifth-degree felony. A charge of domestic violence, a third-degree felony, will be dismissed at sentencing, which was scheduled for Oct. 3.

Ryan Grime, Bryan, pleaded not guilty to engaging in a pattern of corrupt activity, a first-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 18 and his $100,000 cash bond was continued.

Gabriel Gutierrez, 815 Bell St., Defiance, had an indictment for two counts of having weapons while under disability, each a third-degree felony; and possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony, dismissed.

A charge of illegal conveyance of drugs of abuse onto grounds of detention facility, a third-degree felony, was dismissed against Pearl Xedos, Toledo, due to the death of the defendant.

