Williams Common Pleas
Dylan Brown, 29, Bryan, appeared for sentencing on a charge of attempted felonious assault, a third-degree felony. He was given an 18-month prison term with credit for 13 days served in jail while his case was pending. The charge was amended from a second-degree felony.
Joshua Brown, 38, 1810 Baltimore Road, Defiance, appeared for sentencing on charges of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; and assault on a police officer, a fourth-degree felony. He was given an 18-month prison term and ordered to pay $3,160 restitution to the Williams County Sheriff's Office. The assault charge was amended from felonious assault, a first-degree felony.
Christina Vermilyer, 36, Montpelier, pleaded guilty to complicity to felonious assault, a third-degree felony. She was given 18 months in prison with credit for 50 days served in jail while her case was pending, fined $500 and ordered to make restitution of $5,180 to Hutch's Towing. Charges of complicity to felonious assault, a second-degree felony; complicity to robbery, a second-degree felony; complicity to vandalism, a fifth-degree felony; complicity to breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony; and complicity to possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony, were dismissed.
Jason Dennis, 37, Bryan, pleaded guilty to two counts of having weapons while under disability, each a third-degree felony. A pre-sentence investigation was ordered and his bond was continued. Sentencing was scheduled for March 2.
Logan Lirot, 33, 07640 Ohio 15, Defiance, appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs (fentanyl), a fifth-degree felony. He was placed on community control for three years, fined $750 and given a suspended 180-day jail sentence at the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO).
Sophia Wheeler, 21, Bryan, appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated arson, a second-degree felony. She was fined $750 and placed on community control with conditions, including that she serve 180 days in CCNO. She and her co-defendant — Jasmine Ashbaugh, 20 Montpelier — also were ordered to make restitution to to the Bryan Fire Department ($3,250), Montpelier Fire Department ($1,546.75) and the Edgerton Fire Department ($690). An additional count of aggravated arson, a first-degree felony, was dismissed. The charges alleged that she and her co-defendant set fire to a building at 325 Center St. in Bryan on Feb. 21, 2021, causing a risk of physical harm to Bryan Fire Department personnel.
