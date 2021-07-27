Joseph Moser, Edgerton, pleaded no contest to receiving stolen property, a first-degree misdemeanor, and was found guilty. He was fined $250 and given a suspended 120-day sentence in the Corrections Center of Northwest Ohio (CCNO). The charge was amended from a fifth-degree felony.
Tomas Ramos, Wauseon, appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He was given 71 days in CCNO with credit for 71 days served in jail while his case was pending. Charges of illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility, a third-degree felony; and possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony, were dismissed.
Heather Ruck, Bryan, pleaded guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a third-degree felony; and three counts of aggravated possession of drugs, each a fifth-degree felony. Sentencing was scheduled for today.
Brandon Jackson, Bryan, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 17 and his bond was continued.
Tristan McDaniel, Bryan, pleaded not guilty to failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony; and driving under suspension, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 23 and his bond was continued.
Jamie Messer, Edgerton, pleaded not guilty to aggravated trafficking in drugs (marijuana), a third-degree felony; three counts of endangering children, each a third-degree felony; illegal cultivation of marijuana, a fourth-degree felony; and possession of marijuana, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 17 and his bond was continued.
Justin Roth, Archbold, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Aug. 23 and his bond was continued.
Tonya Suffel, Bryan, was granted admission into the drug court intervention program on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a fifth-degree felony.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.