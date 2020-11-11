Williams Common Pleas
Joshua Burgess, Montpelier, had an indictment for failure to appear, a fourth-degree felony, dismissed.
Misty Mattern, Hicksville, pleaded not guilty to breaking and entering, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 30 and her bond was continued.
Cody Foster, West Unity, pleaded not guilty to aggravated robbery, a first-degree felony; grand theft, a third-degree felony; and having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 2 and bond was set at $30,000 cash.
Robert Foster, Hillsdale, Mich., pleaded not guilty to failure to comply with the order or signal of police officer, a third-degree felony; endangering children, a first-degree misdemeanor; and OVI, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 3 and bond was set at $25,000 cash.
Raymond Poole, West Unity, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 30 and bond was set at $25,000 cash.
Jarrod Powell, Edgerton, pleaded not guilty to 16 counts of pandering sexually-oriented matter involving a minor, each a second-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 3 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Christopher Smith, Bryan, pleaded not guilty to rape, a first-degree felony; felonious assault, a second-degree felony; and domestic violence, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 30 and bond was set at $100,000 cash.
