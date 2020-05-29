Zachary Kolbe, Marion, pleaded guilty to having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony; and aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He was given an 18-month prison term to run concurrently with a four-year prison sentence reimposed in Defiance County in March on a community control violation. A charge of unlawful possession of dangerous ordnance, a fifth-degree felony, was dismissed.

Load comments