• Court Results
Williams Common Pleas
Gabriel Gambler, Bryan, appeared for sentencing on a charge of aggravated possession of drugs, a fifth-degree felony. He was given a six-month prison term, with credit for 55 days served in jail while his case was pending. A charge of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer, a third-degree felony, was dismissed.
