Williams Common Pleas

Damien Pursel, West Unity, pleaded not guilty to aggravated possession of drugs (methamphetamine), a third-degree felony; complicity to illegal conveyance of prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility, a third-degree felony; intimidation, a third-degree felony; intimidation of a witness, a third-degree felony; and possession of cocaine, a fifth-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 13 and his bond was continued.

