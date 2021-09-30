Williams Common Pleas
Mitchell Christlieb, West Unity, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a fourth-degree felony; and aggravated menacing, a first-degree misdemeanor. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 28 and his bond was continued.
Kaleb Herold, Napoleon, pleaded not guilty to two counts of burglary, each a second-degree felony; and grand theft, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 26 and bond was set at $50,000 cash.
Blake Richards, Bryan, pleaded not guilty to rape, a first-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 26 and his bond was continued.
Russell Thomas, address unavailable, pleaded not guilty to domestic violence, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 26 and his bond was continued.
Devon Williams, Bryan, pleaded not guilty to having weapons while under disability, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 26 and he was given a personal-recognizance bond.
Sampson Williams, Bryan, pleaded not guilty to failure to notify change of address, a third-degree felony. A pretrial hearing was scheduled for Oct. 28 and his bond was continued.
